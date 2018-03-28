Duluth (DLTH) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.15

Press coverage about Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Duluth earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.8248606699006 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis's rankings:

Duluth stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.49. 135,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.79, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Duluth has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.70 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Duluth from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Duluth in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

In other Duluth news, Director William E. Ferry sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $337,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc is a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories. The Company offers a line of functional products, such as its Longtail T shirts, Buck Naked underwear and Fire Hose work pants. The Company’s segments include direct and retail. The direct segment includes revenues from the Company’s Website and catalogs.

