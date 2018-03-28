Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Earns News Impact Score of 0.36

News stories about Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dunkin’ Brands earned a daily sentiment score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.4738644500501 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Dunkin' Brands alerts:

DNKN stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 898,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $4,858.15, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.29. Dunkin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $68.45.

Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.54 million. Dunkin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 190.44% and a net margin of 40.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin’ Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This is an increase from Dunkin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dunkin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNKN shares. BidaskClub raised Dunkin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Dunkin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Group raised Dunkin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Dunkin’ Brands from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dunkin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

In related news, insider John L. Clare sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $830,323.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,459.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nigel Travis sold 205,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $12,755,343.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,007,032.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,581 shares of company stock worth $28,320,199 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Earns News Impact Score of 0.36” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/dunkin-brands-dnkn-earns-news-impact-score-of-0-36.html.

Dunkin’ Brands Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.