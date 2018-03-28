Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 498,635 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 138,112 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 101,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 72,888 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,141.10, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.05. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 29,099.08% and a negative return on equity of 57.43%. research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In related news, insider David F. Novack sold 2,121 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $38,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David F. Novack sold 34,214 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $565,215.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,536 shares of company stock valued at $923,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

