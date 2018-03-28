Dynex Capital Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (DX)

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 35.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DX shares. ValuEngine cut Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage securities on a leveraged basis. The Company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders over the long term that is reflective of a leveraged fixed income portfolio with a focus on capital preservation.

