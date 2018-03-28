E.On (EOAN) PT Set at €10.00 by UBS

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €10.00 ($12.35) price objective by research analysts at UBS in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EOAN. Commerzbank set a €10.90 ($13.46) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.65) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($12.59) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €11.40 ($14.07) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €10.38 ($12.82).

Shares of E.On (FRA EOAN) opened at €8.85 ($10.93) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,160.00 and a PE ratio of 4.86. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($8.27) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($13.33).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, such as onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others.

