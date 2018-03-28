E.On Se (EOAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.24 ($12.65).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($14.20) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs set a €11.40 ($14.07) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.96) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.50 ($11.73) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

EOAN stock opened at €8.95 ($11.05) on Wednesday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($8.27) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($13.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $20,160.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, such as onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others.

