E. W. Scripps (SSP) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

E. W. Scripps (NYSE: SSP) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “MEDIA” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare E. W. Scripps to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for E. W. Scripps and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E. W. Scripps 0 2 2 0 2.50 E. W. Scripps Competitors 693 2750 4664 139 2.52

E. W. Scripps presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 62.40%. As a group, “MEDIA” companies have a potential upside of 20.89%. Given E. W. Scripps’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe E. W. Scripps is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares E. W. Scripps and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio E. W. Scripps $864.83 million -$13.10 million -80.73 E. W. Scripps Competitors $7.24 billion $890.36 million 48.54

E. W. Scripps’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than E. W. Scripps. E. W. Scripps is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares E. W. Scripps and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E. W. Scripps -1.44% 1.51% 0.79% E. W. Scripps Competitors 553.43% 18.47% 4.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of E. W. Scripps shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “MEDIA” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of E. W. Scripps shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “MEDIA” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

E. W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. E. W. Scripps pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MEDIA” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 22.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. E. W. Scripps is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

E. W. Scripps has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E. W. Scripps’ competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

E. W. Scripps competitors beat E. W. Scripps on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About E. W. Scripps

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations. As of December 31, 2016, the radio segment owned 34 radio stations in eight markets. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 28 frequency modulation (FM) stations and six Amplitude Modulation (AM) stations. The digital segment includes the digital operations of its local television and radio businesses. Its Syndication and other segment primarily includes the syndication of news features and comics and other features for the newspaper industry.

