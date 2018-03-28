Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $72.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2,107.85, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.85. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $69.80.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.80 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.49%. research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 984.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 38.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Boenning Scattergood” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/eagle-bancorp-egbn-receives-buy-rating-from-boenning-scattergood.html.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia.

