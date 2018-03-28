EarthCoin (EAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.32 Million

EarthCoin (CURRENCY:EAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One EarthCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including AEX and CoinEgg. EarthCoin has a market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $4,063.00 worth of EarthCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EarthCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EarthCoin

EarthCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. EarthCoin’s total supply is 11,833,454,193 coins. EarthCoin’s official Twitter account is @getearthcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EarthCoin is getearthcoin.com. The Reddit community for EarthCoin is /r/Earthcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EarthCoin uses scrypt as a proof of work scheme and is a scrypt coin descendant of Litecoin, Holders can send Earthcoin to anyone in the world – in 10 seconds – without having to worry about banks and borders, it uses a 365 day period & starts with 10,000 coins p/block & it varies in a sine curve with amplitude of 2,000 with a period of one year (like the Earth moving around the Sun). Then a new minimum of 8000 coins per block at about 9 months. “

EarthCoin Coin Trading

EarthCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX and CoinEgg. It is not currently possible to buy EarthCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarthCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EarthCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

