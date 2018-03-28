eBoost One Day Trading Volume Tops $68,599.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $68,599.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001509 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.01674260 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004860 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015843 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001290 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00025944 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 80,828,160 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

