Ecopetrol (EC) and Tidewater (TDW) Financial Review

Ecopetrol (NYSE: EC) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Tidewater shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Tidewater does not pay a dividend. Ecopetrol pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ecopetrol and Tidewater, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 5 2 0 0 1.29 Tidewater 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ecopetrol presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential downside of 43.59%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than Tidewater.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ecopetrol and Tidewater’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $16.56 billion 2.35 $1.99 billion $0.57 33.18 Tidewater N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Tidewater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 11.64% 15.24% 6.12% Tidewater N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Tidewater on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol S.A. is an oil company. The Company operates in Colombia, Peru, Brazil and the United States Gulf Coast. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining, Petrochemicals and Biofuels. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development and production activities in Colombia and abroad. The Company’s Transportation and Logistics segment includes the transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil and other refined products, including diesel and biofuels. The Company’s main crude oil pipeline systems’ operating capacity is approximately 1.34 million barrels per day (BPD). The Company’s main refineries are the Barrancabermeja refinery, which it directly owns and operates, and a refinery in the Free Trade Zone in Cartagena that is operated by Reficar S.A., a subsidiary of the Company. The Company also owns and operates two other minor refineries: Orito and Apiay.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. Its Americas segment includes the activities of the Company’s North American operations, which include operations in the United States Gulf of Mexico (GOM), and the United States and Canadian coastal waters of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, as well as operations of offshore Mexico, Trinidad and Brazil. The Asia/Pacific segment includes its Australian and Southeast Asian and Western Pacific operations. The Middle East/North Africa segment includes its operations in the Mediterranean and Red Seas, the Black Sea, the Arabian Gulf and offshore India. The Company’s Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe segment includes operations conducted along the East and West Coasts of Africa, as well as operations in and around the Caspian Sea, the North Sea, and certain other arctic/cold water markets.

