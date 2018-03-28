Edgeless (EDG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $705,424.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00008710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoDerivatives, Coinrail and EtherDelta. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $56.28 million and approximately $705,424.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00716380 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015039 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012730 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00037373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00147046 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00184153 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless’ genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,046,297 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offers users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Coinrail, HitBTC, EtherDelta, Bittrex, Tidex and CryptoDerivatives. It is not possible to buy Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

