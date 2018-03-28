Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Insider Edward James Kernaghan Acquires 37,700 Shares

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) insider Edward James Kernaghan purchased 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.29 per share, with a total value of C$86,333.00.

Edward James Kernaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 40,400 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,708.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,235.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 2,300 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,681.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 24,100 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,250.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 6,300 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,498.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 700 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,806.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 20,100 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,848.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 5,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 4,100 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,455.00.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,039. The stock has a market cap of $140.74, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.98. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$4.22.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.17 million. Black Diamond Group had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$2.70 to C$3.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$2.30 to C$3.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$2.80 to C$2.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.08.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells portable workforce accommodation and space rental solutions. The Camps & Lodging segment provides workforce accommodation solutions ranging from basic accommodation unit rental to turnkey lodging. This segment's lodging services include camps with on-site management of catering and housekeeping personnel and front desk services, as well as fresh water and waste water management, electricity, television, telephone, Internet, and consumables, such as fuel.

