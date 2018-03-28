Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Edwards Lifesciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the medical research company an impact score of 45.966093302891 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.16.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $29,462.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $92.44 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.45 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 18.11%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $674,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,293.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total value of $4,583,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,131 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,703 shares of company stock worth $22,433,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

