Eidoo Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00020789 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, HitBTC, Ethfinex and OKEx. Eidoo has a market cap of $48.81 million and $5.55 million worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002774 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00724216 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015258 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012470 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00148539 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00032586 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo launched on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 90,208,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,261,461 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/EidooCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Eidoo is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. Eidoo is as a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. Eidoo offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, Eidoo supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, EtherDelta, Bitfinex, Binance and Ethfinex. It is not presently possible to purchase Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

