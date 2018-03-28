Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $39.49 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 216,695,090 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to purchase Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

