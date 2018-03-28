Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.68 Million

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $19.68 million and approximately $988,368.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia token can now be purchased for about $0.0724 or 0.00000913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00723070 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012627 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00148049 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Token Profile

Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,847,052 tokens. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia.

Electrify.Asia Token Trading

Electrify.Asia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

