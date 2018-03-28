Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Posts Earnings Results

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Electro-Sensors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

Electro-Sensors stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. 16,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,103. Electro-Sensors has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $13.71, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile

Electro-Sensors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing and selling industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The Company manufactures and sells monitoring systems that measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

