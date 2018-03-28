Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $125,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,582.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $119.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,304,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,822. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38,782.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs downgraded Electronic Arts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.82 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

