Elite (1337) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.12 Million

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded down 31.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Elite coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, Elite has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. Elite has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $15,699.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00057627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00032710 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013046 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00069320 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00022879 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00029318 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00455062 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Elite Profile

1337 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 28,934,576,698 coins and its circulating supply is 26,132,223,583 coins. Elite’s official website is www.1337coin.net. Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1337 coin was created as an experimental Proof-of-Stake coin, with high rewards and inflation control system. It's a fun driven cryptocurrency that develops games for users and plans to be used as an ingame currency for online games. “

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

