Elixir (ELIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19,312.00

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Elixir has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Elixir has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $19,312.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elixir token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002548 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta, Kucoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elixir alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002773 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00724518 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012694 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00037137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00147263 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00032802 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Elixir Token Profile

Elixir was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 31,431,906 tokens. The official website for Elixir is elixirtoken.io. The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken. Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir is an Ethereum-based token created for lending services. It analyzes financial transactions and rewards borrowers for paying a loan installment on time. As so, Elixir is mined through transfers between pairs of addresses. In the lending service, these pairs of addresses will correspond to parties completing financial agreements. “

Buying and Selling Elixir

Elixir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Elixir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elixir must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elixir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Elixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.