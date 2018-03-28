Elkfork Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

Elkfork Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,192 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 97,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4,576.63, a P/E ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $64.85.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.48 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $54,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Kaplan sold 8,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $534,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,648. Company insiders own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses and supports software applications for marketing, sales and onboarding, and customer service needs. The Company also offers software applications built on the Pega platform. Its software is designed to assist clients in building, deploying and evolving enterprise applications.

