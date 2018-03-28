Elkfork Partners LLC Takes Position in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $225.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,120.01, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $260.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The medical device company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $1,475,695.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,000.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Weiss sold 36,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $8,910,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,936 shares in the company, valued at $32,944,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,581 shares of company stock valued at $14,768,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $277.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/elkfork-partners-llc-takes-position-in-cooper-companies-inc-coo.html.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.