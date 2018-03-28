Ellaism Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,565.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003476 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a market cap of $1.73 million and $4,565.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00724867 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012625 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00146744 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00032123 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 6,308,427 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

