Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) CFO Sells $15,696.90 in Stock

Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) CFO Matthew Lavay sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $15,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Lavay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Matthew Lavay sold 629 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $56,691.77.

Shares of Ellie Mae stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.50. 545,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,172.15, a PE ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.63. Ellie Mae Inc has a 1 year low of $79.71 and a 1 year high of $114.95.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ELLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELLI. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Ellie Mae during the third quarter valued at $38,834,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter valued at $32,241,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ellie Mae by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,113,000 after acquiring an additional 295,702 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter valued at $21,009,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter valued at $17,989,000.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers use the Company’s Encompass mortgage management solution to originate and fund mortgages. The Company’s Encompass software is an enterprise solution that handles functions involved in running the business of originating mortgages, including customer relationship management; loan processing; underwriting; preparation of application, disclosure and closing documents; funding and closing the loan for the borrower; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements, and overall enterprise management.

