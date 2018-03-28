Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.09

Media headlines about Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Emergent Biosolutions earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.0305660603024 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Singular Research increased their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. Emergent Biosolutions has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $2,620.74, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Emergent Biosolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent Biosolutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, EVP Adam Havey sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $93,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 21,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $1,049,516.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,798 shares of company stock worth $1,714,330. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc is a life sciences company. The Company focuses on protecting and enhancing life by providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally emerging public health threats. It focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures that address public health threats (PHTs).

