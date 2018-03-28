Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Stake Lessened by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.20% of Encana worth $32,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECA. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Encana by 7.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 187,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encana by 18.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Encana by 30.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,273,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 293,546 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Encana by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 296,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encana by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 722,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson purchased 2,500 shares of Encana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,104 shares in the company, valued at $264,345.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $112,572. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $245,325 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECA shares. Jefferies Group set a $16.00 price target on Encana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Encana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.84 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS began coverage on Encana in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Encana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Encana in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

Shares of Encana stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Encana Corp has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11,448.07, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.13.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Encana had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. research analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encana announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Encana Profile

Encana Corporation is an energy producer that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producing plays. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

