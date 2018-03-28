EncrypGen (DNA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $70,042.00

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One EncrypGen token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002833 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and EtherDelta. In the last seven days, EncrypGen has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EncrypGen has a market cap of $13.96 million and approximately $70,042.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002756 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00721600 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012610 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00145853 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00030464 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

EncrypGen Token Profile

EncrypGen was first traded on November 18th, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,978,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,938,257 tokens. The official website for EncrypGen is www.encrypgen.com. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ecrypgen provides next generation software for securely storing, sharing, and protecting genomic data through the use of Gene-Chain, a private blockchain database create for the sole purpose of storing genomic data. The sole currency for transactions within the Gene-Chain (among those who wish to share information) will be DNA token. “

Buying and Selling EncrypGen

EncrypGen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase EncrypGen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncrypGen must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncrypGen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

