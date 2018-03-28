EncryptoTel [WAVES] Price Tops $0.0487 (CRYPTO:ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $524.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00722053 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012664 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00146599 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00032697 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

According to CryptoCompare, “EncryptoTel is a blockchain-based telecommunications project that focuses on privacy-centric telecommunication services. The EncryptoTel Token (ETT) is an asset issued on the Waves blockchain and acts as the payment currency for the services provided by EncryptoTel, awarding customers with additional discounts. “

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

