Endo International plc – (ENDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr lowered shares of Endo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.92 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Endo International in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. 3,221,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,513. Endo International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,498.61, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Endo International had a negative net margin of 58.68% and a positive return on equity of 81.03%. The firm had revenue of $768.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

