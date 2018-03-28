Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Bank of America

Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer Equity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Shares of ETE stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15,561.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Energy Transfer Equity has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. Energy Transfer Equity had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.48%. sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer Equity will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETE. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer Equity during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer Equity during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Energy Transfer Equity by 9,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 9,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer Equity during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer Equity during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Equity Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) owns equity interests in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) and Sunoco LP, which are engaged in diversified energy-related services. The Company’s segments include Investment in ETP, including the consolidated operations of ETP; Investment in Sunoco LP, including the consolidated operations of Sunoco LP; Investment in Lake Charles LNG, including the operations of Lake Charles LNG, and Corporate and Other.

