ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €20.00 ($24.69) target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.50 ($19.14) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS set a €16.50 ($20.37) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.50 ($16.67) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.20 ($17.53) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($19.75) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.48 ($19.11).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €14.22 ($17.55) on Monday. ENI has a 12-month low of €12.94 ($15.98) and a 12-month high of €15.44 ($19.06).

