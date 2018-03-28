Enigma Price Tops $0.19 (CRYPTO:XNG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:XNG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Mercatox, EtherDelta and Binance. Enigma has a market cap of $133,420.00 and $62.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00726885 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012489 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00149010 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00032512 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00192376 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 1,118,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Liqui, EtherDelta, Binance, Tidex and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enigma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.