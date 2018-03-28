Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Hits $97.35 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $97.35 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001628 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, EtherDelta and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002762 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00722186 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012632 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00145695 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031051 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,192,535 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is www.enjin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin is a decentralized platform that wants to manage, distribute, and trade virtual goods. Giving gamers and content creators a new model of virtual ownership. Enjin Coin platform is made for the game industry. SDKs for multiple languages, wallets and payment platforms will be available and completely open-source. “

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, Livecoin, HitBTC, Tidex, COSS, Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

