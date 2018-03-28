EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (ENLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. 1,006,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,655.31, a PE ratio of 265.75 and a beta of 2.15. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners LP provides integrated midstream services across natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL commodities. It focuses on gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine services and marketing, to producers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil and condensate.

