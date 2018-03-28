Entegris (ENTG) PT Raised to $42.50

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entegris from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Entegris from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

ENTG stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 165,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $5,306.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. Entegris has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $38.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $350.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.68 million. research analysts predict that Entegris will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $208,816.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $5,859,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,452,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,754 shares of company stock worth $11,317,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 149.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals and materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) and Microcontamination Control (MC).

