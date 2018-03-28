Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.27.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $5,306.91, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $350.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.68 million. analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 5,732 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $208,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 175,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $5,859,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,012 shares in the company, valued at $19,452,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,754 shares of company stock worth $11,317,780. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,806,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 980,282 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after purchasing an additional 41,365 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $51,256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,717,000 after purchasing an additional 50,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,211,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals and materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) and Microcontamination Control (MC).

