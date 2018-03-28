Entercom Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,120 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 268 call options.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,971,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,520,375.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $2,994,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,540,000 shares of company stock worth $15,058,600 over the last ninety days. 32.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578,244 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 1,472.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,909,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,732,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,800 shares during the period. Gruss Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 115,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,851,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entercom Communications stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,302.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.06. Entercom Communications has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $246.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.82 million. Entercom Communications had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. research analysts expect that Entercom Communications will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entercom Communications in a report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. is a radio broadcasting company. The Company sells advertising time to local, regional and national advertisers and national network advertisers, purchasing spot commercials in varying lengths. It focuses on station-related digital platforms, which allow for audience interaction and participation, and integrated local digital marketing solutions and station events.

