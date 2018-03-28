Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.04 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (O)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Realty Income worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,151,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,238,000 after buying an additional 1,054,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Realty Income by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,436,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,540,000 after buying an additional 437,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Realty Income by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,866,000 after buying an additional 81,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,627,000 after acquiring an additional 204,594 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,882,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,332,000 after acquiring an additional 770,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $114,687.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,387.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14,198.06, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.44. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 18 dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 5.15%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised Realty Income to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial raised Realty Income from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

