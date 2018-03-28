Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 675.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,891,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $427,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132,140 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38,624.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,678,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,280 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,639,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $191,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,131 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 7,373,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $535,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $136,875,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64,819.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $63.82 and a 1 year high of $87.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

In related news, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 98,858 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $7,520,128.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

