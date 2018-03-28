EOG Resources (EOG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EOG Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the energy exploration company an impact score of 46.2928650923607 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,512,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,565. The stock has a market cap of $62,243.92, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $119.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.30. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group set a $111.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.04.

In other EOG Resources news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $215,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 15,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $1,750,691.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,846,116.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,322 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,092 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

