Teachers Advisors LLC Buys 5,408 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of EPAM Systems worth $36,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in EPAM Systems by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,493. The company has a market capitalization of $6,217.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $125.88.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/epam-systems-inc-epam-holdings-boosted-by-teachers-advisors-llc-updated.html.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.