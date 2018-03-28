Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) CFO Sells $617,610.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.74, for a total value of $617,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,080,863.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith D. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Keith D. Taylor sold 2,028 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.92, for a total value of $815,093.76.

Equinix stock traded up $7.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.02. The company had a trading volume of 590,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,458. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.79 and a twelve month high of $495.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32,452.61, a PE ratio of 139.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.05). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.28 per share. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 305.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Equinix by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation lifted its stake in Equinix by 2,550.0% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $524.00 price target on Equinix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo reduced their price target on Equinix from $510.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.00.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

