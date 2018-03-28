Dollar General Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Dollar General to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Dollar General stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,375. The company has a market cap of $25,160.37, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $65.97 and a 52-week high of $105.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Kindy sold 8,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $764,964.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 168.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,218,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167,321 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,417,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,975,000 after acquiring an additional 96,198 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,888,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,060,000 after acquiring an additional 178,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,428,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,989,000 after acquiring an additional 791,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,958,000 after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

