Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.’s FY2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (NASDAQ:AVGO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $17.02 per share for the year. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $332.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. alerts:

Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AVGO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.39.

Shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.70. Avago Technologies General IP has a 12 month low of $208.44 and a 12 month high of $285.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $101,755.59, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

In other Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $5,304,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total value of $243,148.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,675 shares of company stock worth $24,127,129. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.’s FY2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVGO)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/equities-analysts-set-expectations-for-avago-technologies-general-ip-singapore-pte-ltd-s-fy2018-earnings-avgo-updated.html.

About Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.