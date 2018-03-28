EPR Properties (EPR) and Equity One (EQY) Head-To-Head Survey

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) and Equity One (NYSE:EQY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EPR Properties and Equity One’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $575.99 million 7.02 $262.96 million $3.28 16.60 Equity One N/A N/A N/A $0.49 62.96

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Equity One. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Equity One pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. EPR Properties pays out 131.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity One pays out 146.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. EPR Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

EPR Properties has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity One has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and Equity One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 45.65% 9.60% 4.51% Equity One 18.64% 3.82% 2.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Equity One shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of Equity One shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EPR Properties and Equity One, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 6 2 0 2.11 Equity One 0 0 0 0 N/A

EPR Properties presently has a consensus price target of $68.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.37%. Given EPR Properties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Equity One.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Equity One on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels. The Education segment consists of investments in public charter schools, early education centers and K-12 private schools. The Recreation segment consists of investments in ski areas, waterparks, golf entertainment complexes and other recreation. The Other segment consists primarily of land under ground lease, property under development and land held for development. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s owned real estate portfolio of megaplex theatres consisted of approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Equity One Company Profile

Equity One, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops shopping centers and retail properties located in supply constrained suburban and urban communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 122 properties, including 101 retail properties and five non-retail properties totaling approximately 12.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), 10 development or redevelopment properties with approximately 2.3 million square feet of GLA, and six land parcels. Its retail occupancy excluding developments and redevelopments was 95.8% and included national, regional and local tenants as of December 31, 2016. In addition, the Company had joint venture interests in six retail properties and two office buildings totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet of GLA as of December 31, 2016.

