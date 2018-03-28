Eric G. Hutchinson Acquires 210 Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Eric G. Hutchinson bought 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £249.90 ($345.26).

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $735.31 and a PE ratio of 3,866.67. Spirent Communications Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 131 ($1.81).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.33 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 134 ($1.85) to GBX 144 ($1.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.38) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 128.11 ($1.77).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc enables service provider networks, data centers, enterprise information technology (IT), mobile communications, connected vehicles or the Internet of Things to communicate and collaborate. The Company’s segments include Networks & Applications, Wireless & Service Positioning and Service Assurance.

