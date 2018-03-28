LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) CEO Sells $2,565,270.40 in Stock

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 40,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $2,565,270.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,852,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Thomas Lipar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LGI Homes alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of LGI Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,750.00.

LGI Homes stock opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. LGI Homes Inc has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $1,586.04, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.51 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $36,247,000. Capital Growth Management LP raised its stake in LGI Homes by 113.6% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 470,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,828,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 1,419.3% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 220,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 205,609 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $7,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,568,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,695,000 after buying an additional 80,724 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/eric-thomas-lipar-sells-40208-shares-of-lgi-homes-inc-lgih-stock-updated.html.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.