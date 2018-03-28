Insider Selling: Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) EVP Sells 423 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) EVP Erich Hoch sold 423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $12,639.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Erich Hoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, Erich Hoch sold 2,029 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $60,464.20.

Jabil stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,036.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 717,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 682,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,283,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,934,000 after purchasing an additional 442,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,067,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc, formerly Jabil Circuit, Inc, provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

