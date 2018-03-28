Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Holdings Increased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,101 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 263,436 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,212,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,288,000 after buying an additional 13,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $629.20, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $33.13.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

In other news, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari bought 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $99,673.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Corey Whitely bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,949.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,630 shares of company stock worth $161,654 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

